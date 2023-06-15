Environment Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11473289 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

A new sky/weather system is being used to improve visuals.

All maps and biomes other than the desert have had their vegetation models changed, this includes grass, plants, and trees. (Pangaea still a WiP)

All edible plants have been changed to new models, of berry plants.

All edible trees have been changed to new models, of flowering trees.

Fixed some glitches regarding wounds.

Wounds no longer heal over time but will be removed when you enter the game with full health. (Temporary)

Wounds may not be appearing on your creature, depending on the size of the creature. The size of wounds needs to be adjusted per species. (Will be in a future patch)