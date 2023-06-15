UPDATE V1.0059

Today is a good day for a content update to Tower Walker. We have added "Milestones" with new rewards to claim. There is also a new feature called "Task Manager" with auto questing and auto floor change (auto-turn in quests and auto accept quests). We also added a new mastery and 3 new pets to collect. Enjoy!
UPDATE NOTES
Here are the patch notes (1.0059.445):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED new feature "TASK MANAGER" Auto questing system
- ADDED new feature "Milestones" in Character UI
- ADDED new mastery "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" to all classes
- ADDED new Pet(Summon) "Spider"
- ADDED new Pet(Summon) "Dragon"
- ADDED new Pet(Summon) "Donkey"
TOWER
- Boss "Spider Queen" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Spider
- Boss "Elder dragon" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Dragon
- Fixed issue with pets level up, it didn't increase their size until back in basecamp
- Added tooltip (name and level) hovering over pets
- Added new level up button in party training window
- Party window now shows when companion is at max level
- Improved Crystal forge UI
- Enemies on Floor 72 and above does slighty less damage
- "GORECLAW" does slighty less damage
- "GORECLAW" have slighty less health
- "WOLFGRIN" does slighty less damage
- "WOLFGRIN" have slighty less health
- "FUNGUS" have slighty more health
- "FUNGUS" reward slighty less experience
- "ELDER PLANT" have slighty more health
- "ELDER PLANT" reward slighty less experience
- Added health value text under your character hpbar
- Added health value text under all bosses hpbar
- Added option to turn on/off health value texts
- Fixed an issue with Crystal forge showing wrong grade
MILESTONES
- "Explore the tower" - reward task manager unlock (new)
- "Crafting master" - reward rare exotic pet (new)
- "Party leader" - reward 20x Gold bars (new)
- "Warrior Master" - reward 20x Bandit chests (new)
- "Rogue Master" - reward 1000x Bones (new)
- "Mystic Master" - reward 1000x Tower Dust (new)
- "Super Grade" - reward 1000x S-grade Soulshots (new)
CLASSES
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 1 now unlocks at lvl 33 (new)
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 2 now unlocks at lvl 37 (new)
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 3 now unlocks at lvl 43 (new)
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 4 now unlocks at lvl 47 (new)
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 53 (new)
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 57 (new)
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 63 (new)
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 67 (new)
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 83 (new)
- All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 87 (new)
- Increased "Soultaker" "Shadow Affliction" trigger chance all ranks
- Increased "Soultaker" "Fear" trigger chance all ranks
- Fixed an issue with "Blademaster" "Frenzy" not resetting on death
MISC
- Fixed major issue with bulk enchanting not working correctly
- Added "Milestones" Overview in Character UI
- Added "Milestones" Pet (Summons) in Character UI
- Added "Task manager" for Auto quest task in tower browser
- Fixed issue with pets level up not increasing aura power until back in basecamp
- Fixed issue with same pet could be equipped on both summon slots
- Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
- Many improvements to crafting and equipment systems
- Minor convenience adjustments
- Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update