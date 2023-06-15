UPDATE V1.0059

Today is a good day for a content update to Tower Walker. We have added "Milestones" with new rewards to claim. There is also a new feature called "Task Manager" with auto questing and auto floor change (auto-turn in quests and auto accept quests). We also added a new mastery and 3 new pets to collect. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.0059.445):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED new feature "TASK MANAGER" Auto questing system

ADDED new feature "Milestones" in Character UI

ADDED new mastery "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" to all classes

ADDED new Pet(Summon) "Spider"

ADDED new Pet(Summon) "Dragon"

ADDED new Pet(Summon) "Donkey"

TOWER

Boss "Spider Queen" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Spider

Boss "Elder dragon" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Dragon

Fixed issue with pets level up, it didn't increase their size until back in basecamp

Added tooltip (name and level) hovering over pets

Added new level up button in party training window

Party window now shows when companion is at max level

Improved Crystal forge UI

Enemies on Floor 72 and above does slighty less damage

"GORECLAW" does slighty less damage

"GORECLAW" have slighty less health

"WOLFGRIN" does slighty less damage

"WOLFGRIN" have slighty less health

"FUNGUS" have slighty more health

"FUNGUS" reward slighty less experience

"ELDER PLANT" have slighty more health

"ELDER PLANT" reward slighty less experience

Added health value text under your character hpbar

Added health value text under all bosses hpbar

Added option to turn on/off health value texts

Fixed an issue with Crystal forge showing wrong grade

MILESTONES

"Explore the tower" - reward task manager unlock (new)

"Crafting master" - reward rare exotic pet (new)

"Party leader" - reward 20x Gold bars (new)

"Warrior Master" - reward 20x Bandit chests (new)

"Rogue Master" - reward 1000x Bones (new)

"Mystic Master" - reward 1000x Tower Dust (new)

"Super Grade" - reward 1000x S-grade Soulshots (new)

CLASSES

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 1 now unlocks at lvl 33 (new)

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 2 now unlocks at lvl 37 (new)

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 3 now unlocks at lvl 43 (new)

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 4 now unlocks at lvl 47 (new)

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 53 (new)

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 57 (new)

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 63 (new)

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 67 (new)

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 83 (new)

All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 87 (new)

Increased "Soultaker" "Shadow Affliction" trigger chance all ranks

Increased "Soultaker" "Fear" trigger chance all ranks

Fixed an issue with "Blademaster" "Frenzy" not resetting on death

MISC

Fixed major issue with bulk enchanting not working correctly

Added "Milestones" Overview in Character UI

Added "Milestones" Pet (Summons) in Character UI

Added "Task manager" for Auto quest task in tower browser

Fixed issue with pets level up not increasing aura power until back in basecamp

Fixed issue with same pet could be equipped on both summon slots

Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems

Many improvements to crafting and equipment systems

Minor convenience adjustments

Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!