Tower Walker update for 15 June 2023

UPDATE V1.0059

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is a good day for a content update to Tower Walker. We have added "Milestones" with new rewards to claim. There is also a new feature called "Task Manager" with auto questing and auto floor change (auto-turn in quests and auto accept quests). We also added a new mastery and 3 new pets to collect. Enjoy!

UPDATE NOTES

Here are the patch notes (1.0059.445):

NEW CONTENT

  • ADDED new feature "TASK MANAGER" Auto questing system
  • ADDED new feature "Milestones" in Character UI
  • ADDED new mastery "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" to all classes
  • ADDED new Pet(Summon) "Spider"
  • ADDED new Pet(Summon) "Dragon"
  • ADDED new Pet(Summon) "Donkey"

TOWER

  • Boss "Spider Queen" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Spider
  • Boss "Elder dragon" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Dragon
  • Fixed issue with pets level up, it didn't increase their size until back in basecamp
  • Added tooltip (name and level) hovering over pets
  • Added new level up button in party training window
  • Party window now shows when companion is at max level
  • Improved Crystal forge UI
  • Enemies on Floor 72 and above does slighty less damage
  • "GORECLAW" does slighty less damage
  • "GORECLAW" have slighty less health
  • "WOLFGRIN" does slighty less damage
  • "WOLFGRIN" have slighty less health
  • "FUNGUS" have slighty more health
  • "FUNGUS" reward slighty less experience
  • "ELDER PLANT" have slighty more health
  • "ELDER PLANT" reward slighty less experience
  • Added health value text under your character hpbar
  • Added health value text under all bosses hpbar
  • Added option to turn on/off health value texts
  • Fixed an issue with Crystal forge showing wrong grade

MILESTONES

  • "Explore the tower" - reward task manager unlock (new)
  • "Crafting master" - reward rare exotic pet (new)
  • "Party leader" - reward 20x Gold bars (new)
  • "Warrior Master" - reward 20x Bandit chests (new)
  • "Rogue Master" - reward 1000x Bones (new)
  • "Mystic Master" - reward 1000x Tower Dust (new)
  • "Super Grade" - reward 1000x S-grade Soulshots (new)

CLASSES

  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 1 now unlocks at lvl 33 (new)
  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 2 now unlocks at lvl 37 (new)
  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 3 now unlocks at lvl 43 (new)
  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 4 now unlocks at lvl 47 (new)
  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 53 (new)
  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 57 (new)
  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 63 (new)
  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 67 (new)
  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 83 (new)
  • All classes "SOULSHOTS MASTERY" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 87 (new)
  • Increased "Soultaker" "Shadow Affliction" trigger chance all ranks
  • Increased "Soultaker" "Fear" trigger chance all ranks
  • Fixed an issue with "Blademaster" "Frenzy" not resetting on death

MISC

  • Fixed major issue with bulk enchanting not working correctly
  • Added "Milestones" Overview in Character UI
  • Added "Milestones" Pet (Summons) in Character UI
  • Added "Task manager" for Auto quest task in tower browser
  • Fixed issue with pets level up not increasing aura power until back in basecamp
  • Fixed issue with same pet could be equipped on both summon slots
  • Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
  • Many improvements to crafting and equipment systems
  • Minor convenience adjustments
  • Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

