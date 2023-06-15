Patch 1.0.7 out on Steam with more to come

Thank you everyone for your patience. We’re releasing this patch to address the more prominent issues we’ve heard from the community, namely bugs causing players to lose progress.

51 total fixes:

A handful of soft-lock “stuck” fixes

22 collision fixes for the world, Boat shouldn’t be getting stuck in places as much and player won’t fall through the world

Ocean Door Quest marker location updated to better reflect the quest completion requirements

Added flash warning and controller recommendation to the splashscreen

Reminder that you can turn off flashing effects in the options menu

Ice fishing bug corrected. You can fish in holes you’ve dug

You can recover your scooter after pressing “Help, I’m Stuck!”

Song of the Sea quest triggers properly making for a smoother progression

Rebinding inputs cleaned up (can't get locked out)

10+ minor updates improving UX when fishing and toggling through bait/rods.

Expect another update in the future to address other minor bugs brought to the team. We are not done with Moonglow Bay and will be updating you soon with what’s to come!