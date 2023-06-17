Patch notes for v0.5.2a

- Improved photo mode (F11)
- Shadows are now properly rendered.
- Added a simple UI with a list of available capture options.
- Fog can be now disabled.
- Fixed issues with navigation interruptions when a vehicle was trying to navigate to another one (refueling, cargo loading).
- Fixed vehicle refueling that now does not interrupt the target vehicle and works even when the target vehicle is on the move.
- Electric boiler is now locked behind Lab IV.
- Improved and extended key-bindings
- Added new key bindings for saving and loading camera position (e.g. ctrl+4 to save and just 4 to load).
- Added key bindings for setting of game speed (numbers 0 through 3).
- Added new key binding to show captains office UI when the office is constructed (F5)
- Fixed that camera free-look binding was reporting conflicts even though it did not have any.
- When some bindings are in collision, an error message now reports the offending binding names.
- Fixed game speed increase binding 'shift+equal' (the plus key).
