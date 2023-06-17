 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 17 June 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.2a

Patch notes for v0.5.2a · Build 11472916

  • Improved photo mode (F11)
  • Shadows are now properly rendered.
  • Added a simple UI with a list of available capture options.
  • Fog can be now disabled.
  • Fixed issues with navigation interruptions when a vehicle was trying to navigate to another one (refueling, cargo loading).
  • Fixed vehicle refueling that now does not interrupt the target vehicle and works even when the target vehicle is on the move.
  • Electric boiler is now locked behind Lab IV.
  • Improved and extended key-bindings
  • Added new key bindings for saving and loading camera position (e.g. ctrl+4 to save and just 4 to load).
  • Added key bindings for setting of game speed (numbers 0 through 3).
  • Added new key binding to show captains office UI when the office is constructed (F5)
  • Fixed that camera free-look binding was reporting conflicts even though it did not have any.
  • When some bindings are in collision, an error message now reports the offending binding names.
  • Fixed game speed increase binding 'shift+equal' (the plus key).

