Great Hopes City Playtest update for 14 June 2023

Minor Fix Bugs

Build 11472843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added exit prompt to UI of stores
  • Fixed bug with kiosk in the evening
  • Fixed bug with counters in the evening
  • Fixed duplicate mini-games

