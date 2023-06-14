Release Notes for 6/14/23

[ MAPS ]
Mirage
-
Fixed a spot near bench that caused the server to lag
-
Fixed various strange wallbangs
-
Adjusted end of match screen
[ BUY MENU ]
-
Fixed some edge case issues with sell back
-
Buy menu color now matches cl_hud_color
[ LOADOUT ]
-
Fixed edge cases with inspecting items
-
Fixed a bad interaction between the acknowledge panel and inventory
-
Fixed a glitch while refreshing the loadout tab
-
Fixed some localization bugs
-
Fixed various crash
[ MISC ]
-
Fixed movement bug that would cause a slide along curbs in Dust II
-
Flashbangs can be redeployed after thrown so that players can quickly throw multiple in sequence
-
Reduced the single-frame flash effect when zooming out with sniper rifles
Changed files in this update