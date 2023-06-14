 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 14 June 2023

Release Notes for 6/14/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11472786 · Last edited by wickedplayer494

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MAPS ]

Mirage

  • Fixed a spot near bench that caused the server to lag

  • Fixed various strange wallbangs

  • Adjusted end of match screen

[ BUY MENU ]

  • Fixed some edge case issues with sell back

  • Buy menu color now matches cl_hud_color

[ LOADOUT ]

  • Fixed edge cases with inspecting items

  • Fixed a bad interaction between the acknowledge panel and inventory

  • Fixed a glitch while refreshing the loadout tab

  • Fixed some localization bugs

  • Fixed various crash

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed movement bug that would cause a slide along curbs in Dust II

  • Flashbangs can be redeployed after thrown so that players can quickly throw multiple in sequence

  • Reduced the single-frame flash effect when zooming out with sniper rifles

