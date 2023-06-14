Repella Fella Update #3

Changes include:
- Arm wrestling Big Mouth Billy is now easier with 'easy mode' enabled in settings.
- Fixed the hint which is shown when reading books and notes
- Fixed post-credit scene which wasn't displaying for the bandit (if you shrink him) - now you can see he is traveling with you!
- Added missing subtitles
- Fixed Shambles rule duplication in the guide
- Inventory is now sorted by showing the latest added items at the top of the list
- Updated hint for Matilda if discovered by Alan
- Fixed intro movie being cut short
Changed files in this update