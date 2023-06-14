 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Repella Fella update for 14 June 2023

Repella Fella Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 11472754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes include:

  • Arm wrestling Big Mouth Billy is now easier with 'easy mode' enabled in settings.
  • Fixed the hint which is shown when reading books and notes
  • Fixed post-credit scene which wasn't displaying for the bandit (if you shrink him) - now you can see he is traveling with you!
  • Added missing subtitles
  • Fixed Shambles rule duplication in the guide
  • Inventory is now sorted by showing the latest added items at the top of the list
  • Updated hint for Matilda if discovered by Alan
  • Fixed intro movie being cut short

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1008861 Depot 1008861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1008862 Depot 1008862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1008863 Depot 1008863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link