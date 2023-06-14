Big Update! Difficulty Settings, New Achivements, Bug Fixes, New Desks and More

FIVE NIGHTS AT TINKY'S BIG UPDATE!
What's new?
Difficulty Settings and small changes with the monsters levels!
6 New Achivements for each Night you beat in Normal or Hard difficulty!
Added 5 new Desks to find and to customize your office with!
Added something new after beating Night 6.
Bug fixes:
**Fixed a bug that lets you start multiple fixes, wasting your power for no reason.
Fixed a bug that prevent the player from obtaining the "Purrfect Job" Achivement.
Fixed a bug that spammed the Smily Dialogue after being catched in Night 3.
Fixed a sound issue in the main menu.
Fixed some blurry sprites from some skins.**
Keybinds and controller support coming soon!
Thank you for reading!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288310/Five_Nights_at_Tinkys/
