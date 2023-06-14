 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Five Nights at Tinky's update for 14 June 2023

Big Update! Difficulty Settings, New Achivements, Bug Fixes, New Desks and More

Share · View all patches · Build 11472696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIVE NIGHTS AT TINKY'S BIG UPDATE!

What's new?

Difficulty Settings and small changes with the monsters levels!

6 New Achivements for each Night you beat in Normal or Hard difficulty!

Added 5 new Desks to find and to customize your office with!

Added something new after beating Night 6.

Bug fixes:

**Fixed a bug that lets you start multiple fixes, wasting your power for no reason.

Fixed a bug that prevent the player from obtaining the "Purrfect Job" Achivement.

Fixed a bug that spammed the Smily Dialogue after being catched in Night 3.

Fixed a sound issue in the main menu.

Fixed some blurry sprites from some skins.**


Keybinds and controller support coming soon!

Thank you for reading!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288310/Five_Nights_at_Tinkys/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2288311 Depot 2288311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2288312 Depot 2288312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2288313 Depot 2288313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link