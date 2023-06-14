Big Update! Difficulty Settings, New Achivements, Bug Fixes, New Desks and More

Share · View all patches · Build 11472696 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 23:19:09 UTC by Wendy

What's new?

Difficulty Settings and small changes with the monsters levels!



6 New Achivements for each Night you beat in Normal or Hard difficulty!



Added 5 new Desks to find and to customize your office with!



Added something new after beating Night 6.

Bug fixes:

**Fixed a bug that lets you start multiple fixes, wasting your power for no reason.

Fixed a bug that prevent the player from obtaining the "Purrfect Job" Achivement.

Fixed a bug that spammed the Smily Dialogue after being catched in Night 3.

Fixed a sound issue in the main menu.

Fixed some blurry sprites from some skins.**



Keybinds and controller support coming soon!

Thank you for reading!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288310/Five_Nights_at_Tinkys/