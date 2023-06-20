A small hotfix has been released to re-enable community created mods, which were unintentionally disabled with the previous update. We love seeing your creations and look forward to seeing what you create next!
Minecraft Legends update for 20 June 2023
Modding Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1928871 Depot 1928871
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update