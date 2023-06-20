 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Minecraft Legends update for 20 June 2023

Modding Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11472438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small hotfix has been released to re-enable community created mods, which were unintentionally disabled with the previous update. We love seeing your creations and look forward to seeing what you create next!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1928871 Depot 1928871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link