Stellaxy update for 14 June 2023

1.2.1.7_O

Share · View all patches · Build 11472280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

I've been working hard on Engine improvements for a bit, and part of that was figuring out how to implement various Steamworks features. I have much more content coming, and these 93 achievements will allow me to better prioritize it all, as well as see Player progress to make sure it all gets explored.

Here's the full changelog:

Features

  • Achievements (93 in total)

Tweaks

  • Ourti Animation is less ugly now
  • Shop and Quest Indicators have been adjusted for OCD purposes

Bugfixes

  • If you land too fast on water you will now die instead of just chillin on the waves
  • Warning sounds no longer get stuck when you have a water lander

