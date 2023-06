Share · View all patches · Build 11472193 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 20:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello again everyone, this update brings some bug fixes and a few new languages to the game.

Added

New languages :

Greek

Brazilian Portuguese

Arabic

French

German

Spanish

Chinese

Japanese

Changed

Small quality of life changes to the UI in the settings

Fixed

Speedrun timer now works correctly when using lower timescale.