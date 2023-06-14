Fixed many small bugs and significant ones, mainly with the UI and scene loading, but also with some enemy navigational and behavior issues. If you were unable to enjoy the game before because of crashes/bugs, go give it a try now! As always, please contact me with any new bugs so that I can know to fix them.
Containment Zone Demo update for 14 June 2023
Fixed up many of the early bugs connected to release of the demo
