-Increased Z2, Z3, and Z4 Boss HP on Normal and Wicked
-Fixed Coolboy's Interaction item, it is no longer a wet cheese, but a cold cheese
-Fixed a bug that prevented the Sharknado achievement from triggering (sharks are sharks again)
-Saber items now count each other's ghost nanas
Just King update for 14 June 2023
Hotfix 0.4.0
-Increased Z2, Z3, and Z4 Boss HP on Normal and Wicked
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update