Just King update for 14 June 2023

Hotfix 0.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increased Z2, Z3, and Z4 Boss HP on Normal and Wicked
-Fixed Coolboy's Interaction item, it is no longer a wet cheese, but a cold cheese
-Fixed a bug that prevented the Sharknado achievement from triggering (sharks are sharks again)
-Saber items now count each other's ghost nanas

