In addition to the belt/holsters/ammo pouch, there is now a detachable backpack that can be used to shore all ammo types and explosives except PG-7 rockets. Just grab the top handle and drop it behind your back (assuming you are facing totally forward in game).
Aw Heck, WAR! update for 14 June 2023
Backpack Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2203851 Depot 2203851
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update