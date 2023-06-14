 Skip to content

Aw Heck, WAR! update for 14 June 2023

Backpack Update!

In addition to the belt/holsters/ammo pouch, there is now a detachable backpack that can be used to shore all ammo types and explosives except PG-7 rockets. Just grab the top handle and drop it behind your back (assuming you are facing totally forward in game).

