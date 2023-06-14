P.18.2 | Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to fill the Ice Scoop, even when the Ice Maker's doors were closed
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to fill Coffee Makers with Coffee Grinds, Water, and Ice while the pot is full
- Fixed a bug that prevented steam from appearing on hot coffee
- Fixed a bug that prevented the temperature percentage of coffee cups from appearing on the GUI
Known Issues :
- Customers will randomly teleport out of the shop after an order is complete
Changed files in this update