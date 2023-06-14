 Skip to content

Run a Café Playtest update for 14 June 2023

P.18.2 | Bug Fixes

Build 11472000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to fill the Ice Scoop, even when the Ice Maker's doors were closed
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to fill Coffee Makers with Coffee Grinds, Water, and Ice while the pot is full
  • Fixed a bug that prevented steam from appearing on hot coffee
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the temperature percentage of coffee cups from appearing on the GUI

Known Issues :

  • Customers will randomly teleport out of the shop after an order is complete

