Hotfix 6/14/23
- Fixed Crash door collision bug
- Fixed Emote icons not present on emote wheel
- Fixed Grabpack Audio directionality
- Fixed Shutdown Sabotage cooldown doesn't start when puzzles are repaired
- Fixed Pickup of toy parts feeling inconsistent
- Fixed Survivors being able to cross tracks on Destroy-A-Toy
- Fixed Boxy entering bugged state when landing with long jump button held
- Fixed Pipe pulldown only pulls when two hand are on
- Fixed Lobbies with more than 7 players
- Fixed Scroll Wheel Jumping and Third Person unbound
- Fixed Player not receiving more than 250exp
- Fixed Error card making things unclickable
- Fixed collage puzzle sometimes not completing
- Fixed Pitch black objects and characters
- Fixed Sparks going through lobby
- Fixed Crouching and dropping survivor at same time softlocks survivor
- Fixed Sabotages not saving
- Fixed perk inconsistencies between scoreboard and player list
- Optimization for Destroy A Toy, including effects and overall performance
Changed files in this update