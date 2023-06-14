 Skip to content

Project Playtime update for 14 June 2023

Hotfix 6/14/23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Crash door collision bug
  • Fixed Emote icons not present on emote wheel
  • Fixed Grabpack Audio directionality
  • Fixed Shutdown Sabotage cooldown doesn't start when puzzles are repaired
  • Fixed Pickup of toy parts feeling inconsistent
  • Fixed Survivors being able to cross tracks on Destroy-A-Toy
  • Fixed Boxy entering bugged state when landing with long jump button held
  • Fixed Pipe pulldown only pulls when two hand are on
  • Fixed Lobbies with more than 7 players
  • Fixed Scroll Wheel Jumping and Third Person unbound
  • Fixed Player not receiving more than 250exp
  • Fixed Error card making things unclickable
  • Fixed collage puzzle sometimes not completing
  • Fixed Pitch black objects and characters
  • Fixed Sparks going through lobby
  • Fixed Crouching and dropping survivor at same time softlocks survivor
  • Fixed Sabotages not saving
  • Fixed perk inconsistencies between scoreboard and player list
  • Optimization for Destroy A Toy, including effects and overall performance

