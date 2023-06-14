Achievement Changes Part 2

This new build has updates for two of the achievements. They were both very grindy achievements.
- The play 1,000 hands achievement is now a 500 hands achievement
- The win 1,000,000 total chips achievement has been reduced to 500,000 chips.
