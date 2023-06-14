 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PongBreak update for 14 June 2023

Balance Changes and a new feature

Share · View all patches · Build 11471794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Range guide - you can now visually see the swing range of your character
  • Dash cooldown reduction - 1s -> .75s
  • Swing cooldown reduction - .5s -> .3s
  • Orb immunity increase - 0s -> .5s (this applies to the orb after each hit, does not stack)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964301 Depot 1964301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link