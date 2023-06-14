- Range guide - you can now visually see the swing range of your character
- Dash cooldown reduction - 1s -> .75s
- Swing cooldown reduction - .5s -> .3s
- Orb immunity increase - 0s -> .5s (this applies to the orb after each hit, does not stack)
PongBreak update for 14 June 2023
Balance Changes and a new feature
Patchnotes via Steam Community
