Trigger Fever Playtest update for 14 June 2023

Beta Version 0.11.0 Update is Here! New Features, Bug Fixes, and More!

14 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Trigger Fever players!

We are excited to announce the arrival of the Beta version 0.11.0 update for Trigger Fever! This update brings a host of improvements, bug fixes, and some adjustments to existing features.

Changes:

  • New players start with default skin/weapon
  • Controller full support
  • Reworked server connectivity
  • Offline mode (no internet access)
  • Damage nerf for Disco and Flamethrower weapons

Bug Fixes:

  • Local players can fire simultaneously
  • Memory leak fix
  • Weapon/skin selection with white cursor
  • Sounds play on all clients
  • Fixed issue with infinite increasing ping values

We hope these adjustments, enhancements, and bug fixes contribute to an even more enjoyable and balanced gameplay experience. Your continued support and feedback are invaluable as we work together to refine and evolve Trigger Fever.

Stay tuned for more updates and exciting news in the near future. Thank you for being part of the Trigger Fever community!

Keep shooting, keep winning!

The Trigger Fever Development Team

