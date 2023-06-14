Beta Version 0.11.0 Update is Here! New Features, Bug Fixes, and More!

Greetings, Trigger Fever players!

We are excited to announce the arrival of the Beta version 0.11.0 update for Trigger Fever! This update brings a host of improvements, bug fixes, and some adjustments to existing features.

Changes:

New players start with default skin/weapon

Controller full support

Reworked server connectivity

Offline mode (no internet access)

Damage nerf for Disco and Flamethrower weapons

Bug Fixes:

Local players can fire simultaneously

Memory leak fix

Weapon/skin selection with white cursor

Sounds play on all clients

Fixed issue with infinite increasing ping values



We hope these adjustments, enhancements, and bug fixes contribute to an even more enjoyable and balanced gameplay experience. Your continued support and feedback are invaluable as we work together to refine and evolve Trigger Fever.

Stay tuned for more updates and exciting news in the near future. Thank you for being part of the Trigger Fever community!

Keep shooting, keep winning!

The Trigger Fever Development Team