Patch notes 14 June 2023

So I've spent the last few days working on a feature that I thought would be pretty easy to implement. You can now see your character when you walk under tree leaves.

I had to do a lot of testing at different resolutions and aspect ratios, and windowed and fullscreen, and I think the effect should show up correctly on all displays.

But there are a few things that I think I still need to work on and I'd like to get your feedback.

The way the effect works is by altering the leaves' transparency mask, which is basically an outline of what's visible and what's not visible. That had the unintended consequence of messing up the shadows, and when the leaves cast shadows, the trees would flicker. I thought that looked really bad, so for now the leaves are not going to cast shadows.

I'm going to keep working on this feature, and I'll try to figure out a good way to make the shadows and the see-through effect work at the same time. But for now, what do you think? If I hadn't pointed out the shadows to you, would you have noticed? Are the missing shadows really obvious and you would rather have shadows than the ability to see through the leaves?

For now, this effect can only be seen on the large trees that are mostly on the edges of maps. I can also apply this same effect to the smaller colorful trees around the world, but they will also lose their shadows. Do you want this effect on the smaller trees?

When you walk behind trees, you still see the branches. I can make the branches disappear too, but I kind of like the way that you can still tell you're behind a tree when you can see the branches. And if I make the branches disappear then they too will stop casting shadows.

So to sum up, this ended up being a very large undertaking, and it's still a little rough. I'd love to hear your feedback on it so far.

In addition to seeing through the leaves, I also changed the Garrucha's damage scaling, so it scales with Bronze instead of White.