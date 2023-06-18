Version 0.986 - Bug fixes and Square Brian!

Version 0.986 is now live!

It mostly consists of bug fixes, some of which were rather random and hard to track down. I've been wanting to focus on fixing some of these game breaking bugs, but also can't resist adding a new hat effect when the idea for one comes my way.

Patch Notes:

Fixed deadzone on challenge hat select screen

Removed excess debugging code to reduce garbage collection

Updated to a new version of unity LTS (Long Term Support).

Fixed bug in random mode where next button after finishing level caused an error by trying to load a level that didn't exist.

New hat: Boujee Brian and several variants

New Effect: Bricky Brian - makes brian square shaped instead of round.

Several new challenge hats

Fixed error when viewing score screen without hat equipped

Fixed error where chest opening failed and got stuck

Fixed Feudal Fairways Impossible hole 8 - OB zone was too high and that made it impossible to take the low route