 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kittyverse of Madness update for 14 June 2023

Early Access 0.9.012 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11471617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, another small update!

Patch Notes
  • Added the option to refund upgrades
  • Improved the collision system between enemies to prevent them from getting stuck
  • Added another feedback to show when the bomb of the Bomber Goblin is about to explode
  • Testing different feedbacks for elites and bosses
  • Now pet attack speed scales with player's fire rate multiplier
  • Changed the color of the Red Bomber Goblin to yellow for a higher visibility
Bug fixes
  • If you already met the requirements, now the achievement "Kittyverse!" should be unlocked when starting the game

Now, I'll start working on features and additions that are in the Roadmap, so it might take a little longer for the next update. Unless something urgente shows up, but hopefully it won't.

Have fun!
Angelo

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2217741 Depot 2217741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link