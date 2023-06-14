Early Access 0.9.012 Update

Hey, another small update!
Patch Notes
- Added the option to refund upgrades
- Improved the collision system between enemies to prevent them from getting stuck
- Added another feedback to show when the bomb of the Bomber Goblin is about to explode
- Testing different feedbacks for elites and bosses
- Now pet attack speed scales with player's fire rate multiplier
- Changed the color of the Red Bomber Goblin to yellow for a higher visibility
Bug fixes
- If you already met the requirements, now the achievement "Kittyverse!" should be unlocked when starting the game
Now, I'll start working on features and additions that are in the Roadmap, so it might take a little longer for the next update. Unless something urgente shows up, but hopefully it won't.
Have fun!
Angelo
Changed files in this update