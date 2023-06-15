Patch V1.1.0.6

Hi Dark Hunters,

Hope you've been enjoying the latest additions to Dark Light, including the new gear mechanics and NG+. We've been working diligently behind the scenes and are thrilled to announce the release of a new patch!

Here's a summary of the recent updates:

Controller Vibration:

We've implemented controller vibration to enhance your gameplay experience. Feel the impact as you attack, use skills, or take hits from enemies. Of course, we understand that preferences may vary, so we've included the option to disable vibration if desired.

Refined Movement Controls:

Both keyboard and controller users can now enjoy a smooth transition from normal to slow running speed. Keyboard players have the additional choice of "hold to run slow" or "hold to run fast." And for those who prefer a constant pace, the "always run" option is now available.

Dynamic Drone Camera:

Shifting your drone will now trigger the camera to follow, granting you a broader view of the surroundings.

Improved Control Page UI:

We've made enhancements to the control customization page, ensuring a more user-friendly experience.

Redesigned Knight Faction Gate:

You'll now encounter a visually improved gateway that aligns better with your Dark Light journey.

Loading Screen Artwork:

Prepare yourself for an immersive experience with our newly added loading screen artwork. This visually feature sets the tone as you eagerly await entry into the game.

Easy Climbing:

Added outline for climbable ladders and ropes.

Game Improvements:

Enhanced game optimization, resulting in smoother gameplay.

Bug Fixes:

• Resolved the issue where the Alaska quest failed to reward health properly.

• Rectified the problem with throwable achievements not functioning as intended.

• Addressed the concern where the currency value of gear vendors was obstructing the selling process.

Thank you for your continued support and valuable feedback. We strive to improve the gaming experience, and your input is invaluable in achieving that goal.

Wishing you thrilling adventures in the world of Dark Light!

We would greatly appreciate your constructive reviews to assist us in our growth.

Best,

Mirari Team