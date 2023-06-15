🪄 Spells & Secrets STREAM 🎉

Dear Aspiring Magicians, ✨

We are excited to announce that the much-anticipated demo for Spells & Secrets is now available! 🎉 This is your chance to dip your toes into the magical world we've been meticulously crafting and experience firsthand the enchanting realm that awaits within the halls of Greifenstein Castle.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2000390

🔍 What to Expect in the Demo

The demo version offers a robust sneak peek into the game, including the completion of the first act. Here, you'll get to interact with the world 🌍, learn the basics of spell-crafting 🔮, meet some of the characters 👥, and perhaps face a few challenges that require the use of your newfound magical skills 💫.

🐞 Your Feedback Matters

It's also important to us to thoroughly test the game. We've spent hours finding and fixing as many bugs as possible. However, if you do encounter anything unexpected or have any feedback about the game, please don't hesitate to use the in-game report function 📝 or contact us on Discord. We're also active here on Steam and will do our best to answer all your questions.

🚀 Ready for the Full Magical Journey?

Enjoyed the demo and can't wait to explore more of Greifenstein Castle and its magical secrets? We've got great news! You can add the full version of Spells & Secrets to your Steam wishlist now to be notified when it's released. Don't miss out on the magic!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1518220/Spells__Secrets/

💫 A Magical Farewell

In the spirit of magic and camaraderie, we'd like to extend our sincerest thanks to you for joining us on this spellbinding journey. We can't wait for you to uncover all the secrets that Greifenstein Castle holds. Here's to magic, adventure, and an unforgettable journey ahead. Thank you and let the magic guide you!

Best Regards,

Your team @rokaplay and Alchemist Interactive

