Shot Supreme Playtest update for 14 June 2023

Update notes for Jun 16

Share · View all patches · Build 11471448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added current streak and swish streak to the main UI.
  • Fixed clipping issue in the inventory view.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2466511 Depot 2466511
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2466512 Depot 2466512
