- Added current streak and swish streak to the main UI.
- Fixed clipping issue in the inventory view.
Shot Supreme Playtest update for 14 June 2023
Update notes for Jun 16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2466511 Depot 2466511
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2466512 Depot 2466512
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update