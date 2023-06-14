 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Achra update for 14 June 2023

version 0.6.1+

Share · View all patches · Build 11471401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

enemies in higher cycles now don't start scaling until after the first level

fixed bug with azarus / vondyr removing inflame / charge

reworked Arsonist slightly

snakeform speed limit raised to 25

base block chance from weapons / hand armor now 10% --- will make shields more significant

master entangle scaling buffed

(working also on a slight rework of the Powers search filter to work on stuff that you can't afford yet (it currently shows up as red and doesn't get "filtered"))

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2128272 Depot 2128272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link