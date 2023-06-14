version 0.6.1+

Share · View all patches · Build 11471401 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy

enemies in higher cycles now don't start scaling until after the first level

fixed bug with azarus / vondyr removing inflame / charge

reworked Arsonist slightly

snakeform speed limit raised to 25

base block chance from weapons / hand armor now 10% --- will make shields more significant

master entangle scaling buffed

(working also on a slight rework of the Powers search filter to work on stuff that you can't afford yet (it currently shows up as red and doesn't get "filtered"))