Zorbus update for 14 June 2023

Update notes for release 59.3

14 June 2023

  • Changes to enchanment scrolls:

    • You can now give enchantment scrolls to companions, and then use them from their inventories. Your Mind-ability and possible Expert Enchanter talent will be used when reading the scroll.
    • When enchanting items in inventory, you can press [CTRL] + [W] to swap the active weapon set.
    • If two weapons or a weapon and a shield are equipped in the active weapon set, unequip the first item if you want to enchant the other item.

  • Random character creation now uses the new talents introduced in release 59: Spirited Learner, Bloodlust, etc.

  • Fixed a bug where creatures animated in Carillo were too powerful. (thanks to Horthas for reporting)

