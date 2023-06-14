-
Changes to enchanment scrolls:
- You can now give enchantment scrolls to companions, and then use them from their inventories. Your Mind-ability and possible Expert Enchanter talent will be used when reading the scroll.
- When enchanting items in inventory, you can press [CTRL] + [W] to swap the active weapon set.
- If two weapons or a weapon and a shield are equipped in the active weapon set, unequip the first item if you want to enchant the other item.
-
Random character creation now uses the new talents introduced in release 59: Spirited Learner, Bloodlust, etc.
-
Fixed a bug where creatures animated in Carillo were too powerful. (thanks to Horthas for reporting)
Zorbus update for 14 June 2023
Update notes for release 59.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2125422 Depot 2125422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update