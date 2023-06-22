 Skip to content

Killing Floor 2 update for 22 June 2023

Killing Floor 2 Deep Blue Z Hotfix is Now Live

Build 11471234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Also mentioned in the 2022 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at:[https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2]('https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2')_ and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections._
Community Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Zedative skill would not heal players during Zed time.
  • Fixed an issue where the Toggle Friendly HUD controller callout would be present with no controller connected.
  • Fixed an issue on consoles where sound effects were missing from multiple Demolitionist weapons.
  • Fixed the issue on EGS that prevented the S12 Shockgun from being granted to Armory Season Pass 2 users on the Epic platform.

General Fixes

  • Corrected the news carousel links on Steam to redirect to the correct locations.

As always, thank you for your continued support!

