Killing Floor 2 Deep Blue Z Hotfix is Now Live

Bug Fixes
Also mentioned in the 2022 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at:[https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2]('https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2')_ and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections._
Community Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Zedative skill would not heal players during Zed time.
- Fixed an issue where the Toggle Friendly HUD controller callout would be present with no controller connected.
- Fixed an issue on consoles where sound effects were missing from multiple Demolitionist weapons.
- Fixed the issue on EGS that prevented the S12 Shockgun from being granted to Armory Season Pass 2 users on the Epic platform.
General Fixes
- Corrected the news carousel links on Steam to redirect to the correct locations.
As always, thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update