Killing Floor 2 Deep Blue Z Hotfix is Now Live

Bug Fixes

Also mentioned in the 2022 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at:[https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2]('https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2')_ and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections._

Community Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Zedative skill would not heal players during Zed time.

Fixed an issue where the Toggle Friendly HUD controller callout would be present with no controller connected.

Fixed an issue on consoles where sound effects were missing from multiple Demolitionist weapons.

Fixed the issue on EGS that prevented the S12 Shockgun from being granted to Armory Season Pass 2 users on the Epic platform.

General Fixes

Corrected the news carousel links on Steam to redirect to the correct locations.

As always, thank you for your continued support!