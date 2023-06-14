 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Survivors Playtest update for 14 June 2023

v0.5.3.1 - Demo Is Out!

Share · View all patches · Build 11471231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.3.1 - Demo Is Out!

General

  • Demo version is complete and available in Steam for anyone. The demo limits the unlockables up to World 3. No other restrictions on the demo version.
  • If you are a play tester then I encourage you to try out the demo to help find bugs with the demo. The save file is the same for both versions.

Changes:

  • Changed Sanity Timer to start with 300 seconds but only gain 10 seconds per wave cleared
  • Reduced all "damage leeched as" by a factor of 10 (i.e. 1% -> 0.1%)
  • Improved quick start guide information on first time players.

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug on not being able to discard abilities in the inventory
  • Fixed stuttering in the trees
  • Fixed a bug where offhand items were being classified for the mainhand

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2340261 Depot 2340261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link