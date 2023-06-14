v0.5.3.1 - Demo Is Out!
General
- Demo version is complete and available in Steam for anyone. The demo limits the unlockables up to World 3. No other restrictions on the demo version.
- If you are a play tester then I encourage you to try out the demo to help find bugs with the demo. The save file is the same for both versions.
Changes:
- Changed Sanity Timer to start with 300 seconds but only gain 10 seconds per wave cleared
- Reduced all "damage leeched as" by a factor of 10 (i.e. 1% -> 0.1%)
- Improved quick start guide information on first time players.
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug on not being able to discard abilities in the inventory
- Fixed stuttering in the trees
- Fixed a bug where offhand items were being classified for the mainhand
Changed files in this update