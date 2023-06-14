 Skip to content

Disc Golf : Game On update for 14 June 2023

Patch Notes for 6/14/23

Build 11470961

Patch Details:

  • Adjusted controller logic.
  • Players can now actively connect/disconnect a controller and the game will reset the UI with the proper button layout.
  • Player movement and disc rotation has been slowed for some controllers.
  • The "Welcome Back" message only shows once in the dashboard per game session instead of after every round.
  • Other small fixes and adjustments.

