Patch Notes for 6/14/23

Patch Details:
- Adjusted controller logic.
- Players can now actively connect/disconnect a controller and the game will reset the UI with the proper button layout.
- Player movement and disc rotation has been slowed for some controllers.
- The "Welcome Back" message only shows once in the dashboard per game session instead of after every round.
- Other small fixes and adjustments.
Learn More:
- For questions or comments regarding this release, please reach out to an Admin on the DGGO Discord
