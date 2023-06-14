New Workshop Mod: Seraphina!

Do you like hot dark skinned girls? Sensory deprivation tasks? Being a test subject? Good!

We're going to try some experiments in the coming weeks (maybe months? Depends on production timeline) with Femdom Lines. New girls, new fetishes, new styles. Here's the best part: they're free Workshop mods. Why? Because we want as much feedback as possible. No cost means the barrier to entry is virtually non-existent for anybody who already owns Femdom Lines.

The first is Seraphina who won't punish you during your actual task, because she wants you to keep digging that hole deeper and deeper. Once you're done, you'll have no choice but to toss yourself in. You wouldn't dare disobey your Mistress, after all. While you're in your corner of shame, cut off from the world, remember that you deserve every second of your punishment.

You know you brought it on yourself.

Check out the mod below or search for it in the Femdom Lines Workshop:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2988949604&searchtext=