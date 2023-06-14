0.9.6 Now live on all branches (Bug fixes and Stability Improvements)

v0.9.6

Readded interactable switches in trucks (Can now be used while truck is moving)

Fixed Tower Ladder 111 Old and Tower Ladder 68 Spare causing firehouse to unload and reload making them unusable

Fixed Montgomery County POV sizes

Fixed Major lag when refilling super scooper in lake in Montgomery County

Fixed lag spike when dropping water on a forest fire in Montgomery County

Fixed using Saws in Montgomery County causing you to be pushed back (Couldnt reproduce)

Fixed youtube links not allowing to be put in and updated youtube API

Fixed press G to open gates with buttons on walls not working in Brooklyn

Fixed pikes and hooks causing some trucks to flipover when grabbing off the truck

Fixed white flight instruments

Fixed missing materials on spotter plane

Added analog flight instruments to fire plane

Fixed Private dwelling Doors on Manhattan houses and added doors to the ones in Brooklyn