0.9.6 Now live on all branches (Bug fixes and Stability Improvements)

v0.9.6
Readded interactable switches in trucks (Can now be used while truck is moving)
Fixed Tower Ladder 111 Old and Tower Ladder 68 Spare causing firehouse to unload and reload making them unusable
Fixed Montgomery County POV sizes
Fixed Major lag when refilling super scooper in lake in Montgomery County
Fixed lag spike when dropping water on a forest fire in Montgomery County
Fixed using Saws in Montgomery County causing you to be pushed back (Couldnt reproduce)
Fixed youtube links not allowing to be put in and updated youtube API
Fixed press G to open gates with buttons on walls not working in Brooklyn
Fixed pikes and hooks causing some trucks to flipover when grabbing off the truck
Fixed white flight instruments
Fixed missing materials on spotter plane
Added analog flight instruments to fire plane
Fixed Private dwelling Doors on Manhattan houses and added doors to the ones in Brooklyn
Changed files in this update