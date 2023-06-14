Patch - 1.2.7.16

Basic Steam Deck Support is now added

[Playable] Status

We will slowly work to add more support over time to make it fully supported. Stay tuned!



Our old patch is archived on 1.2.7.15.1 for those wishing to continue their old games. Check the beta tab.

Start a new game with this update!

SOC-Test is closed and experimental is closed for the next 1 week while we work to polish this on the public realm. Saves will not carry over so be careful about using old saves!

Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Civilian Hold and Command Tent substructures can now be built anywhere in the zone where their 'parent building' is, instead of being restricted to being built within a radius of their 'parent building'.

Updated Civilian Group names to final

Stripped out female/male swapping code in an effort to streamline development and help us wrap up development for Pandemic mode

Assigned landscaping SoundCues to Player SoundClass and lowerd their volume

Zone ownership no longer required to build things

Civilian holds given a '1-per-zone' limit

Capture Trucks removed

Added safety to DetermineGib, since it can crash now if there wasn't a value set for the gib type selected

Fix for Infected so they can still look for where the player's set up and assault them.

Added crash fix for when a sandbag id destroyed sometimes it causes a crash while being built

Strategic Operations Center and Strategic Resource Points Added

Updated the Population/Garrison tent to be buildable by the engineer

Updated loading screen images

Dev update #16 added to main menu

Removed sector income

Total animation Revamp for all units featuring a "Combat" state

Radio Operator restored to Barracks

Improved construction check for SOCs to ignore certain overlap checks (they'll still be blocked by characters+buildings though!)

Updated Landscaping tool to no longer care about zone ownership

Updated regular construction to ignore character meshes (due to the 5.2 'kinematic mesh ghost' issue when loading saves)

Updated wall construction to do the same

Fixed up several save/load issues with building+construction actors not remembering which infection zone they belonged to

Fixed up some save/load issues with the Strategic Resource Point/SOC interaction

Updated SOCs to have a minimap presence (that updates when they are have a construction point for a SOC, and when they have a completed SOC)

Fixes added to keybind widget to always try to filter out gamepad keybinds

Quick fix to 'already built in this zone!' warning occurring incorrectly for some construction types

Fixed incorrect lighting of the Shawnee in dark/shadowed areas.

Fixed incorrect lighting of the Shawnee in dark/shadowed areas. Set up Civilian Hold to be the building required to issue evac/world building orders in a zone

Fixes for auto-evac (and some related hovertip text) to support the new Civilian-Hold-reliant setup

Radio Truck implementation

Implemented Call In radius on it, which is doubled when Radio Truck is deployed. Added as purchaseable to Motorpool

Radio Truck XP boost logic added

Set up SOC upgrades

Income now only is given to the player when the actual drop lands, and it remembers its value from when it started (i.e. if you upgrade or destroy the SOC, you'll still get the money at the value it was when the drop was spawned)

SOCs now have a hover-widget detailing time 'till next supply drop

Strategic Resource Points now shut off collision when they are occupied by a construction point or a SOC

Income tracker (when you highlight your income total at the top right) now will show you the countdown 'till next income drop, if relevant

Improved visuals for Strategic Resource Points (w/ circle, better hiding, and better collision management)

Fixed a HideUI issue w/ Strategic Resource Points

Got rid of explosion effect when SOC Income Drop disappears

Optimized Humvee mesh setup.

Adding new Parking garage asset.

Replaced TI G06 parking garage.

Added the p220 to all units,

Removed the acr, vector & a-16a4 from the spec ops in an effort to refine the amount of weapons we have to manage and help balancing

Removed the xbren from the assault, new starting weapons is the m4.

Updated Vehicle UI Icons.

Scarh underbarrel removed

Shell ejection ports fixed

Updated Vehicle Weapon Icons.

Updated HEMTT Module Icons.

Set up SOCIncome to be 'centralized' to the 'main SOC building': first one you build, or the closest one after that if main's destroyed, etc. It'll be one drop on the main building, rather than one drop occurring at each

Minimap updates to represent which spot is main (green for main, blue for other, yellow for under construction, white for unclaimed)

Set up 'swap main SOC' option when you select a SOC building that's not the main one

Fixed up the SOC lv2 Income Upgrade listing the wrong price (but still charging full if clicked)

Stripped out the evacuation controls (evac to zone, and helipad auto evac) from the Infection Zone Widget. Then tied these controls to a new CivilianHoldManagementWidget which pops up when you select a Civilian Hold

Fixed crash for nav agent not being valid at time of checks

Renamed the CivilianHold building to Civilian Zone Administration

Fixed up power components not displaying radius when their building is selected

Updated automatic evacuation to occur as long as both an Evac Helipad and a Civilian Zone

Administration building are in the zone: no longer requires the player to enable it

Updated mouse-over hovertip for SOCs to indicate the current upgrade tier (Level 1, 2, or 3)

Fixed up a bug with 'location selection' safeties for spawning pods/towers

Fixed up an old logic check for gas tower spawning that was incorrect for modern systems Result: Gas Tower construction can work again

Various collision improvements to the core world

Fixed crash that could occur rarely with capsule component query when devirtualizing units

Shadows fixed for spec ops and heavy

Character LOD shadows improved

Added a mask that only appears on CERC units dynamically when they enter gas zones

Female medic mesh added

Fixed missing shirt bug for chelsey

Fixed up redirectors and deleted old medic mesh

Made the scientist adjustment so they are more resistant towards gas towers

Spec Crash fix for

https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/1116908551332446350/1116931601931190324 Fixed recruitable civilians, ammo runners, and a lot of CERC units not registering for hearing

Fixed several civvies registering for an experimental and incomplete 'performant sight' rather than regular sight

implemented a fix that hopefully will resolve infection gas towers not properly removing a civvie faction member from being considered a squad member

Updated Med/Ammo tents to no longer be limited to '1-per-zone'

Fixed up Gas Mask components being spawned on units who do not have a Gas Mask mesh reference set

Fixed up the Gas Mask not appearing if you didn't have the unit selected when they put it on

Fixed up the Gas Mask being attached at the capsule component instead of the mesh

Fixed up the Gas Mask not being attached to the Gas Mask bone

Fixed up units who did not have 'bUseFilterLevel' active still utilizing the Filter Level logic (caused civilians to 'resist' gas effects way more than they should)

Removed the Gas Mask mesh ref from the Scientist, since they do not need an additional gas mask

Fix for the 'overhead widget' for squads will properly move/disappear when a unit is converted to infected

HLOD Visuals improved

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

