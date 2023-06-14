Update 0.8.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11470694 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy

New Features:

New maps can now be unlocked in one run by pushing deeper delve levels. Previously you had to do a few runs to unlock all maps

Rewritten object pooling system that will prevent memory leaks from happening. Previously playing the game for 7+ hours straight has lead to some degraded performance due to accumulating unused game objects from the pooling system. Gameobjects are now reused more efficiently to prevent memory leaks and keep performance stable for very long gaming sessions. But we encurage everyone to take regular breaks, stand up, refill water bottles to stay hydrated, and take care of your self!

Streamer Race

Implementations for upcoming streamer race

Stramer Race Changes: All weapons and all skills are unlocked from the start of the race. The increased Fragments of light drop rates have been lowered for race events.

[h2]Improvements:

Improved damage number coloring

Overall performance improvements and improved performance after scene switches

Software cursor is now active by default, if you got hidden cursor issues you can still dectivate the software cursor in the options menu

Balancing:

Darokins Staff: Projectiles now have 40% chance to unleash a light ray upon hit enemies. (was 25% trigger chance)

