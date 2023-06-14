 Skip to content

Transmogrify update for 14 June 2023

Game Update: Patch 1.7.0

Patch 1.7.0

  • W2-15 invisible wall removed
  • W2-15 grab skip fixed
  • W2-9 score changes
  • W2-11 fixed hidden collectibles
  • W2-16 fixed phasing platforms preventing level completion
  • barrier updates on W3
  • door fixed on W3-16, allowed laser to not deactivate when far away
  • standing still on spinning spikes when they activate kills player
  • wearable grace activation sound associated with voice sound volume setting
  • Fixed a bug where transmogs spawned in twice
  • Fixed a bug where some powerups didn't respawn
  • Fixed a bug with spawn chutes not properly spawning in powerups
  • Fixed a bug where laser prisms didn't refract properly
  • Replaced destrutible pillars animations in W3
  • Decreased bomber explosion radius
  • Fixed some controller issues

