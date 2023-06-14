Game Update: Patch 1.7.0

- W2-15 invisible wall removed
- W2-15 grab skip fixed
- W2-9 score changes
- W2-11 fixed hidden collectibles
- W2-16 fixed phasing platforms preventing level completion
- barrier updates on W3
- door fixed on W3-16, allowed laser to not deactivate when far away
- standing still on spinning spikes when they activate kills player
- wearable grace activation sound associated with voice sound volume setting
- Fixed a bug where transmogs spawned in twice
- Fixed a bug where some powerups didn't respawn
- Fixed a bug with spawn chutes not properly spawning in powerups
- Fixed a bug where laser prisms didn't refract properly
- Replaced destrutible pillars animations in W3
- Decreased bomber explosion radius
- Fixed some controller issues
