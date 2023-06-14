Update 2.27.0.22

A bug has been fixed that prevented completion of Battle tasks, Battle Pass tasks, as well as some other tasks and achievements.

A bug has been fixed that caused trees to grow on some types of airfields in aircraft missions.

Destruction mechanics of APDS and APCR rounds have been changed. Now, the projectile doesn’t destroy with impact, but loses armour piercing capability depending on thickness of the first armoured obstacle, as well as in the spaces between armoured elements affected.

The fragments generation template of ground vehicles and aircraft HE shells has been changed. Piercing capability, spray and damage has increased.

Challenger 2 — incorrect display of the dozer blade has been corrected.

— incorrect display of the dozer blade has been corrected. SARC Mk IVA — missing parts have been returned to the damage model.

— missing parts have been returned to the damage model. М1 KVT — gun elevation limits dependent on the Vismod modification have been removed.

— gun elevation limits dependent on the Vismod modification have been removed. IS-2 (1944) — smoke reload at captured points has been added.

