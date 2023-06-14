Patch note

Demo Beta

New Features:

Added feedback functionality in the main menu: We value your input! Now you can easily provide us with your feedback directly from the main menu of the game. Let us know your thoughts, suggestions, and any issues you may encounter. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve and deliver the best gaming experience possible.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed a rare crash issue during gameplay.

Addressed a minor graphical glitch in certain areas.

Resolved an audio bug that caused intermittent sound cutouts.

Optimized performance for smoother gameplay on various hardware configurations.

General:

Implemented various quality-of-life improvements and optimizations.

Updated localization for better language support.

Polished UI elements for a more visually appealing experience.

Fixed minor text and translation errors.

Improved overall stability and performance.

Thank you for your continued support and valuable feedback. Your contribution helps us make The Endless Dream an even better game. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting new content!