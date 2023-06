Share · View all patches · Build 11470174 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Thank you everyone for patiently waiting! The Dead Zone DLC is now released!

Time to head back into Tunguska and discover all the new content I hand-crafted over the last six months, I hope you enjoy it :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426340/Tunguska_Dead_Zone/