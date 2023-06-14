 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Creature Lab update for 14 June 2023

Patch 2 for Creature Lab

Share · View all patches · Build 11470164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, weird science enthusiasts!

Creature Lab is up for several hours now and we're getting a lot of feedback from you - thank you for that! We are working on all issues you are reporting, but meanwhile, we also have a new patch, which should improve the game's performance in some cases.

Patch 2 for Creature Lab

The patch introduces following changes:

  • improvements to game's overall stability

Thank you again for reporting issues and remember that we have dedicated bug reporting thread in our Steam discussions:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1309990/discussions/0/3809529789908529375/

And remember that you can ask us directly about anything via Discord:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1309990/Creature_Lab/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1309991 Depot 1309991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link