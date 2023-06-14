Hi, weird science enthusiasts!

Creature Lab is up for several hours now and we're getting a lot of feedback from you - thank you for that! We are working on all issues you are reporting, but meanwhile, we also have a new patch, which should improve the game's performance in some cases.

Patch 2 for Creature Lab

The patch introduces following changes:

improvements to game's overall stability

Thank you again for reporting issues and remember that we have dedicated bug reporting thread in our Steam discussions:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1309990/discussions/0/3809529789908529375/

And remember that you can ask us directly about anything via Discord:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1309990/Creature_Lab/