Warsim 1.0.6 (MORE NECROMANCY!)

Share · View all patches · Build 11470099 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy

TL:DR

New necromancer troop source

Consquences for necromancy

14 new throne room encounters

5 bug fixes

NEW NECRO ABILITY

A logical new source of corpses!

Added ability to raise the corpses of songwood graveyard as a necro

NECROMANTIC CONSEQUENCES (5 features)

Added 1/3 chance of -2 public op drop when resurrecting a dead arena fighter

Added 1/3 chance of -5 public op drop when sending undead army to battle

Added 1/3 chance of -3 public op drop when resurrecting a dead champion in battle

Added 1/3 chance of -3 public op drop when gifting corpses to necro kingdoms

Added 1/3 chance of -4 public op drop when you raise the undead

NECRO THRONE ROOM ENCOUNTERS (14 features)

A bunch of new encounters for your necromantic bastards!

Added 'corpse trade' necro throne room encounter (barter-able, randomised trade offer)

Added 'corpse merchant' necro throne room encounter (barter-able)

Added 'fellow necromancer passing by gift' necro throne room encounter

Added 'dug up my ancestors for you' necro throne room encounter

Added 'make something of my dead son' necro throne room encounter

Added 'corpse from the outskirts' necro throne room encounter

Added 'necro hunter' necro throne room encounter

Added 'ashamed' necro throne room encounter

Added 'turn your back' necro throne room encounter

Added 'experiments' necro throne room encounter

Added 'join the dead' necro throne room encounter

Added 'stop the madness' necro throne room encounter

Added 'flagon of worms' necro throne room encounter

Added 'aunties corpse' necro throne room encounter

BUGFIXES (5 bug fixes)

Always good to fix em, always more that follow!

Fixed advantage over your forces text (credit u/Videovillain)

Fixed court bard face skipping the ascii filter (credit Defender)

Fixed Blackrow demon seller sfx bug (credit Defender)

Fixed text bug in battle text (credit Donjondo)

Fixed vampire law bug (shows the minimum requirement for vampires turning slaves into vampires in Baiaa) (credit Taylork)

EVERYTHING ELSE (3 features)

Just little tweaks and changes! Thanks guys

Added Arasuk settlement recruitment to main recruit menu (credit Defender)

Added arasuk recruitment to recruit all free peasants option (credit Defender)

Expanded 'are you sure end of turn' pop up even if you don't have explore chances/throne visitors left (credit Starkravingmad)

Thank you all very much!

Huw <3