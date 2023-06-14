Warsim 1.0.6 (MORE NECROMANCY!)

TL:DR
- New necromancer troop source
- Consquences for necromancy
- 14 new throne room encounters
- 5 bug fixes
NEW NECRO ABILITY
A logical new source of corpses!
- Added ability to raise the corpses of songwood graveyard as a necro
NECROMANTIC CONSEQUENCES (5 features)
- Added 1/3 chance of -2 public op drop when resurrecting a dead arena fighter
- Added 1/3 chance of -5 public op drop when sending undead army to battle
- Added 1/3 chance of -3 public op drop when resurrecting a dead champion in battle
- Added 1/3 chance of -3 public op drop when gifting corpses to necro kingdoms
- Added 1/3 chance of -4 public op drop when you raise the undead
NECRO THRONE ROOM ENCOUNTERS (14 features)
A bunch of new encounters for your necromantic bastards!
- Added 'corpse trade' necro throne room encounter (barter-able, randomised trade offer)
- Added 'corpse merchant' necro throne room encounter (barter-able)
- Added 'fellow necromancer passing by gift' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'dug up my ancestors for you' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'make something of my dead son' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'corpse from the outskirts' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'necro hunter' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'ashamed' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'turn your back' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'experiments' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'join the dead' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'stop the madness' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'flagon of worms' necro throne room encounter
- Added 'aunties corpse' necro throne room encounter
BUGFIXES (5 bug fixes)
Always good to fix em, always more that follow!
- Fixed advantage over your forces text (credit u/Videovillain)
- Fixed court bard face skipping the ascii filter (credit Defender)
- Fixed Blackrow demon seller sfx bug (credit Defender)
- Fixed text bug in battle text (credit Donjondo)
- Fixed vampire law bug (shows the minimum requirement for vampires turning slaves into vampires in Baiaa) (credit Taylork)
EVERYTHING ELSE (3 features)
Just little tweaks and changes! Thanks guys
- Added Arasuk settlement recruitment to main recruit menu (credit Defender)
- Added arasuk recruitment to recruit all free peasants option (credit Defender)
- Expanded 'are you sure end of turn' pop up even if you don't have explore chances/throne visitors left (credit Starkravingmad)
Thank you all very much!
Huw <3
