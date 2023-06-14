 Skip to content

Warsim: The Realm of Aslona update for 14 June 2023

Warsim 1.0.6 (MORE NECROMANCY!)

Share · View all patches · Build 11470099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TL:DR

  • New necromancer troop source
  • Consquences for necromancy
  • 14 new throne room encounters
  • 5 bug fixes
NEW NECRO ABILITY

A logical new source of corpses!

  • Added ability to raise the corpses of songwood graveyard as a necro
NECROMANTIC CONSEQUENCES (5 features)
  • Added 1/3 chance of -2 public op drop when resurrecting a dead arena fighter
  • Added 1/3 chance of -5 public op drop when sending undead army to battle
  • Added 1/3 chance of -3 public op drop when resurrecting a dead champion in battle
  • Added 1/3 chance of -3 public op drop when gifting corpses to necro kingdoms
  • Added 1/3 chance of -4 public op drop when you raise the undead
NECRO THRONE ROOM ENCOUNTERS (14 features)

A bunch of new encounters for your necromantic bastards!

  • Added 'corpse trade' necro throne room encounter (barter-able, randomised trade offer)
  • Added 'corpse merchant' necro throne room encounter (barter-able)
  • Added 'fellow necromancer passing by gift' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'dug up my ancestors for you' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'make something of my dead son' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'corpse from the outskirts' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'necro hunter' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'ashamed' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'turn your back' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'experiments' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'join the dead' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'stop the madness' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'flagon of worms' necro throne room encounter
  • Added 'aunties corpse' necro throne room encounter

BUGFIXES (5 bug fixes)

Always good to fix em, always more that follow!

  • Fixed advantage over your forces text (credit u/Videovillain)
  • Fixed court bard face skipping the ascii filter (credit Defender)
  • Fixed Blackrow demon seller sfx bug (credit Defender)
  • Fixed text bug in battle text (credit Donjondo)
  • Fixed vampire law bug (shows the minimum requirement for vampires turning slaves into vampires in Baiaa) (credit Taylork)
EVERYTHING ELSE (3 features)

Just little tweaks and changes! Thanks guys

  • Added Arasuk settlement recruitment to main recruit menu (credit Defender)
  • Added arasuk recruitment to recruit all free peasants option (credit Defender)
  • Expanded 'are you sure end of turn' pop up even if you don't have explore chances/throne visitors left (credit Starkravingmad)

Thank you all very much!

Huw <3

