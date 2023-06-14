 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 14 June 2023

PRE-SUMMER SALE

14 June 2023

Hello, Pathfinders! Brother Woljif has everything for you, and it's not stolen at all! But hurry up, the offer ends on June 21.

70% OFF:

Inevitable Excess, Through the Ashes, and The Treasures of the Midnight Isle DLC from the first Season Pass can be purchased individually with a 50% discount!

Last but not least: 20% discount on Season Pass 2, which includes three new DLC! The Last Sarkorians DLC is already available to play, and The Lord of Nothing DLC and A Dance of Masks DLC will be released soon.

Pearls of wisdom from brother Woljif: “If you like a product and it has a big discount — just buy it immediately, what are you waiting for!”

Changed depots in owlcat-master branch

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Windows Depot 1184372
