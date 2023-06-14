Hotfix: 0.7 #324

An experimental patch designed to improve the situation with the registration of hits and the smoothness of the movement of characters;

Improved hit registration;

Increased the refresh rate of the character's position;

Optimized network code;

ADS has been increased by ~10%;

Reduced the brightness of the flash light when fired;

Increased the maximum step height of the character;

Increased the maximum angle of the surfaces on which the character can move;

The ammo box now replenishes two magazines per cycle, instead of one;

We will continue to fix the current issues after the release of 0.7.

We apologize for the temporary problems.

— Polygon Team