-6 new quests from the main quest line.

-2 new world boss fights.

-2 new hidden side quests.

-New hidden treasuries.

-All armor stats have been rebalanced.

-4 new armor sets along with new weapons.

-Houses of Coin now have unique armor sets, making it easier to distinguish them from the House of Faith.

-A large new snow area to the southeast (not yet updated to be visible on the map UI).

-A small new area to the northeast.

-New music, bug fixes, and much more.