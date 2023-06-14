We are back with 1.1 update aka New Toys Update! It took us a while to cook this build for you and we’re finally ready to share it! For the past two months we’ve been working tirelessly to address many of your valuable comments and concerns about Uragun. As mentioned in our previous Steam post, we had to choose and prioritize between what we all wanted to see in the game and what could realistically change a players’ interest in the game.

That being said, we have a lot of new cool content and features for new players, but also for Uragun veterans! We had a lot of fun making this update, from new weapon traits that sometimes change drastically how you play and use them, through splashy cool Plugins to new arenas and objectives. And the UI, filled with stats and bars for your convenience and better sense of progression. We hope that you will also like the direction and those changes will put a smile upon your face!

New Content

12 new weapon traits that will make your gameplay more diverse and fun. Here's a glimpse:

Bullet Swarm, one of Minigun’s traits that makes bullets orbiting around you



And here together with Rocket Launcher's homing missiles trait



Ricochet, Railgun’s trait that lets you apply a snooker-like tactics



Multidisc + Disc Turret traits that will just wreak havoc



10 new Plugins that will make your gameplay more strategic and exciting. Just a taste:

Orbital Strike plugin that will smash your enemies when you dash close to them



Turret Drone plugin that will watch your back if you let it charge itself in enemies’ close proximity



2 new arenas in Barcelona with new Survive objective

New Nightmare mode (selectable from a map view) available to all players who completed the game

New story dialogues and voice overs

Additional music track in Barcelona

New Features



New UI with stats that will let you assess weapons, plugins, cartridges and traits and sense progression in a more clear way

You can now adjust your FOV in the menu

You can toggle aim direction cursor for controllers in the menu

3 new Steam Achievements

Improvements

New indicator system that will inform you on installed cartridges and plugins and their activation

New visual effects for all weapon mods, plugins and cartridges that are more informative and juicer

Stability and performance improvements

New enemy centipede look that is cooler and clearer

Disc Boss will now indicate its states in a better way

Improvements to reward pool and map generation mechanics that should make your journey more fair and exciting

Improved onboarding for new players

Whole game rebalanced for better experience with new upgrades

Tons of other UX/QoL/gameplay improvements

Fixes