We are back with 1.1 update aka New Toys Update! It took us a while to cook this build for you and we’re finally ready to share it! For the past two months we’ve been working tirelessly to address many of your valuable comments and concerns about Uragun. As mentioned in our previous Steam post, we had to choose and prioritize between what we all wanted to see in the game and what could realistically change a players’ interest in the game.
That being said, we have a lot of new cool content and features for new players, but also for Uragun veterans! We had a lot of fun making this update, from new weapon traits that sometimes change drastically how you play and use them, through splashy cool Plugins to new arenas and objectives. And the UI, filled with stats and bars for your convenience and better sense of progression. We hope that you will also like the direction and those changes will put a smile upon your face!
New Content
- 12 new weapon traits that will make your gameplay more diverse and fun. Here's a glimpse:
Bullet Swarm, one of Minigun’s traits that makes bullets orbiting around you
And here together with Rocket Launcher's homing missiles trait
Ricochet, Railgun’s trait that lets you apply a snooker-like tactics
Multidisc + Disc Turret traits that will just wreak havoc
- 10 new Plugins that will make your gameplay more strategic and exciting. Just a taste:
Orbital Strike plugin that will smash your enemies when you dash close to them
Turret Drone plugin that will watch your back if you let it charge itself in enemies’ close proximity
- 2 new arenas in Barcelona with new Survive objective
- New Nightmare mode (selectable from a map view) available to all players who completed the game
- New story dialogues and voice overs
- Additional music track in Barcelona
New Features
- New UI with stats that will let you assess weapons, plugins, cartridges and traits and sense progression in a more clear way
- You can now adjust your FOV in the menu
- You can toggle aim direction cursor for controllers in the menu
- 3 new Steam Achievements
Improvements
- New indicator system that will inform you on installed cartridges and plugins and their activation
- New visual effects for all weapon mods, plugins and cartridges that are more informative and juicer
- Stability and performance improvements
- New enemy centipede look that is cooler and clearer
- Disc Boss will now indicate its states in a better way
- Improvements to reward pool and map generation mechanics that should make your journey more fair and exciting
- Improved onboarding for new players
- Whole game rebalanced for better experience with new upgrades
- Tons of other UX/QoL/gameplay improvements
Fixes
- Fixed bug preventing Sand Guardian to rise from sands
- Multiple logic fixes on multiple arenas
- Jumper enemy AI fixes
- Fixed some cases where cosmetics unlock conditions were not properly tracked
- Fixed bugs with window focusing for multi monitor setups
- Overdrive will be properly paused in pause menu
- Fixed bugs that could lead to a new level being loaded with some previous UI screens opened
- Translation and copy fixes
- Gazillion of other medium and smaller fixes
Changed files in this update