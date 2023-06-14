Quality of Death Update - Launching August 1st!

Imminent Release

At long last, we're pleased to announce that the Quality of Death update is finally ready to release on August 1st! For those of you who have been awaiting the release, your wait is almost over. We at Turning Wheel LLC thank you for your patience!

If you've been playing our QoD Betas, first let us offer you a huge thank you.

To briefly recap, the Quality of Death update includes a complete UI overhaul, split-screen, tons of gameplay tweaks, new improved lighting, performance improvements, bug fixes, and hundreds of new dungeon rooms and decor to make your dungeon exploration richer than ever.

This release marks the completion of the primary goal of the Kickstarter that we launched in 2020. Since then we have been committed to making sure Barony feels at-home on both a mouse & keyboard and controllers, particularly the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. It is with great pleasure we're ready to announce that Barony is launching on the Switch simultaneously with the Quality of Death Update here on Steam.

With crossplay, you'll be able to play online with your friends who own the game on Epic or Nintendo Switch, from your Windows, MacOS or Linux PC.

Party Like It's 1999



Even the biggest companies in the game industry are canceling their couch co-op support, and the games which do support it are often limited by their split-screen implementation, only allowing one or two players to mess with their inventory, or character sheet at a time.

With Barony's Quality of Death update, whether you're docking your Steam Deck, streaming to your TV from your gaming PC, or using Remote Play Together, you can enjoy Barony in split-screen with 2-4 players, provided you have some controllers lying around. Each player will have access to their inventory, skills, shopping, and all the other interfaces you've come to expect from Barony. All in real-time.

Screenshots



















Thank you!

Mark your calendars!

We'll keep you posted as the release date draws nearer.