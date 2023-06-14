Beta 0.9.1d Patch Notes

Changes

Improved how dynamic Solar Invaders (archers) are in combat: Increased how much and how frequent they move between attacks. Added another short fleeing state that can happen more often, not just after taking a lot of damage. Reduced their kick damage by 25%. Reduced their arrow damage by 11%.

Majasa’s Blood Pools tick 4 times per second from 5 and deal 10% more damage per tick (resulting in 12% less damage per second). The ticks now always show damage number and hit vfx, so that it's clearer that they're dangerous

Immobilized enemies no longer start using movement skills (immobilizing an enemy will not interrupt a movement skill in progress).

Improved internal performance telemetry to assist our server optimization efforts.

Overhauled the mechanics and visuals of Soul Cage and Soul Warden enemies. Added new on-hit particle, hit flash and death flash visuals for Holy Fire, Holy Lightning and Blood abilities.

Previously these visuals would look the same for all abilities of a given damage type. Now a Physical ability can use Blood visuals instead, for example.

Added new loading screen art for Lake Liath zones, Divine Era Maj’elka zones, and various Imperial Era zones.

Updated frozen breakables in the Tomb of Morditas.

Added new emerging sound effects for spider enemies.

Updated the vocal sounds for all Osprix enemies to match the new sounds added for the Chapter 1 rework.

Added new sounds for Basic Attack that change with weapon type.

Updated the Game Guide to add region selection and the Sanctuary of Eterra.

There is now a confirmation prompt when purchasing a cosmetic with Epoch Points.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the game stuttering when spawning new enemy types in Arena starting in the second Arena layout of the run.

Fixed a bug where the Sanctuary of Eterra window did not close after being used, allowing it to be used several times and causing it to block the screen.

Portal cosmetics now apply to the portals you open after completing an Echo.

Fixed a bug where item visuals and cosmetics would sometimes disappear after transitioning to a new zone.

Fixed a bug where visual effects could project on top of some cosmetics.

Fixed a bug that caused some "when landing" effects in Fury Leap's skill tree such as Frenzied Onslaught, Wings of Endurance and Battle Bloom to not apply to Maul with Werebear Form's Skull Crusher allocated.

Fixed a bug where Earthquake's Aftershock did not scale with strength, and also incorrectly said it receives 40% increased damage per point of strength. It receives 4% increased damage per point of strength.

Fixed a bug where Spirit Thorns did not apply ailments to enemies hit by more than one Spirit Thorn.

Fixed a bug where when using Avalanche’s Precision node, the skill appears to not properly cast at the location of the Player's cursor after the initial cast.

Fixed a bug where the visual for Lightning Blast and Lightning Smite would appear twice (once in its previous cast location).

Fixed Bone Golem’s leap attack having a firey ground effect visual.

Fixed Manifest Armor not having an outline in Online mode.

Fixed a bug where lightning wolves' unique appearance would be reverted to the regular summoned wolf visual when they were hit.

Fixed rare Void Despair enemies not having a visual effect for changing their triple projectile attack.

Fixed a bug where the Ice Breath from Frozen Wolf enemies cast in the wrong direction in Online mode.

Changed the positioning of off-hand weapons for Sentinels to prevent clipping.

Fixed Humming Bee uniques facing the wrong direction when in your Offhand, and being invisible when used as an Offhand for Mages.

Fixed a bug where quest item drops in the Council Chambers would happen for all players present in the zone, but would only happen once. If a player joined the zone later and tried to turn in a quest, they wouldn’t get the item.

Fixed a bug where players could rarely be in 2 parties at the same time, causing various buggy behavior with party functionality.

Added a quest progression failsafe for the first Blood, Frost and Death quest echo: you can skip talking to the first Wengari if needed.

Fixed the world map showing that the Fortress Gardens has a waypoint, when it does not.

Fixed a bug where there was no quest pulse leading you to speak to Balthas in The Summit.

Fixed a bug where Orian’s entrance animation could sometimes play while he’s off screen in The Summit.

Fixed the world map not fading nicely when switching between eras.

Notes

Thank you to everyone who is continuing to report bugs and provide feedback, we really appreciate it. At this point our designers are primarily working on content for our next major update, but as you can see we are still dedicated to bug fixing and polish.

One initiative that isn’t visible in the patch notes is that we have an internal team dedicated to improving performance, particularly on the server side. There are significant technical changes underway that will have a big impact, but we’re still in early stages. We’re also working on reducing zone transition times.

Besides that, here are some specific changes we are working on. We’ll keep looking through your reports to pick other things to fix as well.