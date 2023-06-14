 Skip to content

Creature Lab update for 14 June 2023

Patch 1 for Creature Lab - Language Selection Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 11469485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, mad professors,

In reaction to incoming feedback - thank you for commenting on the game - we are releasing the first hotfix for the game to make language changing easier to use. We hope that with these adjustments selection of your preferred language will be more intuitive!

The patch introduces following changes:

  • the language selection panel was made larger and more visible
  • the name of the language is displayed in brackets in signs dedicated to this language (e.g. Chinese)
  • we have added flags as additional visual indicators of the languages possible to select

Thank you again for reporting issues and remember that we have dedicated bug reporting thread in our Steam discussions:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1309990/discussions/0/3809529789908529375/

And remember that you can ask us directly about anything via Discord:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1309990/Creature_Lab/

