Hi, mad professors,

In reaction to incoming feedback - thank you for commenting on the game - we are releasing the first hotfix for the game to make language changing easier to use. We hope that with these adjustments selection of your preferred language will be more intuitive!

Patch 1 for Creature Lab - Language Selection Adjustments

The patch introduces following changes:

the language selection panel was made larger and more visible

the name of the language is displayed in brackets in signs dedicated to this language (e.g. Chinese)

we have added flags as additional visual indicators of the languages possible to select

Thank you again for reporting issues and remember that we have dedicated bug reporting thread in our Steam discussions:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1309990/discussions/0/3809529789908529375/

And remember that you can ask us directly about anything via Discord:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1309990/Creature_Lab/