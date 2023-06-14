0.6.0 EARLY RELEASE

Greetings, SmallZ community!

We are thrilled to announce that after months of intense dedication and hard work, we have rolled out a significant update to SmallZ! 🚀 Our team has been tirelessly working to enhance the game, and we are proud to have made improvements based on your invaluable feedback.

This is an early build of 0.6.0 and we’re very excited to share it with you. Whilst it’s not ready to call 0.6.0, we feel like we owe the community an update!

We have always believed that our community is the backbone of SmallZ's success, and your expectations are our top priority. In this update, we've made the following improvements to the game (please find the full patch notes below):

Gameplay Enhancements: 🎮 We've made several changes to the game mechanics to provide a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. This includes balancing various elements, improving the AI, and optimizing performance.

Bug Fixes: 🐛 Your feedback has been crucial in identifying and resolving issues that were affecting gameplay. We've addressed numerous bugs to ensure a more stable and seamless experience.

New Features: 🆕 Based on popular demand, we've introduced some exciting new features, such as new weapons, building items, vehicles and sniper scopes you can aim down. We can't wait for you to try them out!

Animation and Sound Improvements: 🎨🎵 To provide a more immersive experience, we've enhanced the overall animations and sound quality.

Community Interaction: 💬 We recognize the importance of open communication with our players. Going forward, we'll be more active on our Steam forums and social media channels, ensuring your feedback is heard and addressed.

We truly appreciate your patience and support during this time. We're confident that these changes will elevate SmallZ to new heights and hopefully your expectations. As always, we encourage you to share your thoughts and feedback as you dive into the updated game.

Together, let's continue to make SmallZ an amazing gaming experience! 🎉

Server files: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1ZnCOTmusqYf8hOjcqv5uT0d8vxk9UpF_

Happy gaming!

The SmallZ Development Team

The biggest changes within this update are to do with the source code underneath the game. In the first release, you will of noticed lag when interacting with items etc. if you are located far away from the server. Whilst it is not possible to decrease the travel time to the server, we have tried to let the client interact with items and then the server will update the client if the task wasn’t successfully completed. This will allow for much smoother gameplay whilst keeping fights fair.

Added:

New UI

Lots more interactions around the map

Buildings have cabinets to be looted

Feels more like a normal world

Zombie behaviors

Night vision overlay

Map

Compass

Admin menu

Kick

TP to and from player

Spawn items

God mode

No clip

Ban players

Server manager

Customise server name

Slots

Password

Admin list

Ban list

Zombie spawn rate

Interaction widgets (remove scroll wheel feature)

Glow around interactable items

Sounds

Animations

Aim down sight sniper scope

Torch and night vision inventory slots

Torch no longer needs to be in hand to use

T key to activate torch

N key to activate night vision

Sky and clouds

Weather system

Day and night system

Chat is auto hidden when no new messages are sent

Pistol slot

Melee slot

Call for airdrop with smoke signal

Gates

Fixed:

Character T posing when ALT F4’d inside a vehicle

There’s been a ton of more updates but there’s too much to list here! We’ve tried to mention the top bits!