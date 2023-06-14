Save System + Music Room added!

Hey everyone!
Today's patch is simple but adds something many people wanted - a save system!
- When starting a new level or entering the previous level's portal, the new level is saved and can be played directly in the main menu!
- Difficulty settings cannot be changed in the middle of a playthrough, though; to change difficulty, start a new game
I've also implemented a Music Room, so players can listen to the game's OST!
That's all for today, thank you for playing Device of Bakudan and I hope you enjoy this update!
Changed files in this update