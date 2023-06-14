Save System + Music Room added!

Share · View all patches · Build 11469305 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 15:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Today's patch is simple but adds something many people wanted - a save system!

When starting a new level or entering the previous level's portal, the new level is saved and can be played directly in the main menu!

Difficulty settings cannot be changed in the middle of a playthrough, though; to change difficulty, start a new game

I've also implemented a Music Room, so players can listen to the game's OST!

That's all for today, thank you for playing Device of Bakudan and I hope you enjoy this update!