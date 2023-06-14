 Skip to content

Device of Bakudan update for 14 June 2023

Save System + Music Room added!

Hey everyone!

Today's patch is simple but adds something many people wanted - a save system!

  • When starting a new level or entering the previous level's portal, the new level is saved and can be played directly in the main menu!
  • Difficulty settings cannot be changed in the middle of a playthrough, though; to change difficulty, start a new game

I've also implemented a Music Room, so players can listen to the game's OST!

That's all for today, thank you for playing Device of Bakudan and I hope you enjoy this update!

