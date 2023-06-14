Update + Cursed Trial Demo

Share · View all patches · Build 11469244 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy

The updates brought by version 2.00+ are now included in the latest Mac OS build. Also, the Mac build is now signed and notarized by Apple.

We also fixed a few issues on all operating systems:

Achievement Touchy Fingers should work again (when you click on the demonspawn's amulet in the main menu you should hear his voice.)

The mouse cursor should no longer change to the default arrow at the edges of the screen.

The updates introduced in v2.00, now included in the Mac OS build, were:

The conversation UI can now be hidden by middle-clicking with the mouse, and restored on any click.

Right-clicking closes menus, as is common in some visual novels.

Added an in-game screen with achievements progress.

Exploration mode now shows where the explorable objects are. (Also, its whole implementation had to change due to the engine change.)

Clarified the anagram minigame message in English - that you need to drag the letters.

Steam Overlay and screenshots should work without having to enable anything.

Slightly restyled some parts of the UI. Increased font size.

If the new version doesn't work for you for any reason, you can use Steam's Betas functionality to revert to version 1.65 (the branch name is v165.)

In other news, the demo for Demonheart: The Cursed Trial is coming to Steam soon!

It's scheduled to come out on June 20th.

Check out the game and add it to your wishlist if you haven't done so already: